Undertaker's Wife Michelle McCool Reacts to His Feature in 'PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive' Issue

Michelle McCool is proud of her husband, WWE legend, The Undertaker. On Instagram, the former WWE Superstar showed off the latest issue of PEOPLE Magazine, which is the "Sexiest Man Alive" issue. The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway, is featured, and it talks about him leaving WWE after 30 years.

"Seems fitting that [PEOPLE] honored hubs [The Undertaker] in the 'sexiest man alive'” issue!!!!! Also, LOVE my new [Undertaker] & @ [Snoop Dogg] swag!!!" McCool wrote. PEOPLE's feature on The Undertaker is all part of his celebration of being with WWE since 1990. He made his TV debut at Survivor Series, and for this year's pay-per-view show, WWE had a "Final Farewell" segment where he closed out the show and announced his retirement. The Undertaker already said he was done wrestling on his docuseries The Last Ride, but he made it official on Sunday night.

"It's hard," McCool, 40, said to PEOPLE when talking about the injures The Undertaker has suffered over the years. "For one, him walking with a limp, or him being injured, or any of us being injured for that matter, it kind of was your normal. I mean, you're in the ring 300 days a year, so your body's getting beat up."

With McCool being a former wrestler, she knows what The Undertaker is going through and understands why it was hard for him to let wrestling go earlier when he had nothing to prove. On The Last Ride, The Undertaker said he was looking to go out with one great match. He believes he did that with his bout with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in April.

"I know that my job as a wife is to kind of put my feelings aside sometimes, and just support whatever he wants, and then help him reach whatever goal that is. And we do that for each other," McCool said adding, "It's hard emotionally, it's hard physically, but that's what you do when you love somebody." The Undertaker has competed in three different decades in WWE and is looked at as one of the most respected Superstars of all-time. He's known for his work at WrestleMania, posting a 25-2 record in matches at WWE's biggest event of the year. He won 21 consecutive WrestleMania matches and lost his first one in 2014 when he was pinned by Brock Lesnar.