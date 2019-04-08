WrestleMania: Undertaker Poses for Selfie With Wife Michelle McCool

While there is still plenty of speculation around a possible surprise appearance at Wrestlemania 35, The Undertaker is already having a great time in New York with wife Michelle McCool. The former WWE Diva appeared at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night, getting a shoutout from inductee and former “road wife” Torrie Wilson, and has been sharing snapshots of the trip on Instagram.

The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, last wrestled in November at the controversial Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia and hasn’t been involved in any storylines leading up to WWE’s marquee event. Many fans are pointing to a possible match with John Cena as a jump off from last year’s event where the legendary wrestler appeared to fight the Blockers actor.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It would be a treat for fans, but the photos with McCool don’t indicate anything about the wrestler’s shape heading into Sunday’s event. They also don’t seem to indicate that he’s worried about stepping into the ring.

A photo shared by McCool at the end of the week shows the pair on their way to the New York event. The festivities for Wrestlemania started earlier in the week and heated up on Friday with the latest NXT Takeover event in Brooklyn. The Hall of Fame ceremony was Saturday night, giving the couple plenty of time to see the sights in New York along with their daughter, who has her face blocked out in the photos.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Michelle McCool-Calaway (@mimicalacool) on Apr 7, 2019 at 11:44am PDT

The shots include the trio standing in front of some Brooklyn graffiti, walking across the Brooklyn Bridge, and a few selfies wearing a “Thank you Taker” tank top.

McCool also shared a photo alongside Hall of Famer Wilson, calling the former Diva “as good as they come” on Instagram.

“My favorite Hall of Famer!!! We love you T-dub!!!!!! Good times tonight,” McCool captioned the photo, closing it out with a few hashtags and a blue heart emoji.

The trip to New York is the latest snapshot McCool had with her husband. Back in March, the retired superstar wished her husband happy birthday.

“Happiest of days to my #1!!!!!, [Love you],” she wrote in the caption. The couple was married in June 2010 and later welcomed their daughter in August 2012.

If there is no appearance by the Undertaker at Wrestlemania 35, it will be the first time since 2000 that the legend and future Hall of Famer wasn’t featured. He is rumored to appear at the next major WWE event in Saudi Arabia, so he has not officially retired just yet.

In a post from March 29, Calaway noted that he had made lifestyle changes and lost 25 pounds to “offset the years of physical abuse my body has endured.” Is this an indication he is preparing for a surprise?