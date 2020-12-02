Tyreek Hill Reveals First Opinions of Patrick Mahomes: 'Thought He Was Trash'

✖

Together, defending Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill form one of the NFL's best quarterback-wide receiver tandems. They have an impressive level of chemistry on the field, but their relationship did not start out so well. Hill actually revealed that he thought Mahomes was "trash" after watching him practice.

Speaking with Phil Simms, Brandon Marshall and Ray Lewis on Showtime's Inside the NFL, Hill discussed his relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs' star QB. Simms, a former Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants, specifically asked Hill for his first impressions. He said that he wanted to know what the standout wide receiver thought after watching Mahomes as a rookie in practice. Hill did not hold back with his response.

#Chiefs star WR Tyreek Hill was asked what he thought after the team drafted QB Patrick Mahomes in 2017: “I thought he was trash. I ain’t gonna cap. I was like, ‘this is who y’all drafted?’” 😅😅pic.twitter.com/Ms05Ej4jeg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 2, 2020

"I thought he was trash. I ain't gonna cap," Hill said in response to Simms. "I ain't gonna cap. When he first got there, I was like, 'This is who y'all drafted right here?'" Hill joked about his first impressions, but he also acknowledged that Mahomes came back to the team for his second season and looked completely different. Hill said that the QB had completely different mechanics and that he was putting in the work to get better.

Since showing up and looking "like trash," Mahomes has become one of the NFL's top passers. He threw 50 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions in his first season as a full-time starter, topping 5,000 passing yards and winning league MVP. He struggled with injuries in 2019 — his second full-time season — but still led the Chiefs to a win in Super Bowl LIV.

The 2020 season has served as a showcase yet again for Mahomes' talent and his ability to connect with receivers such as Hill. He has only thrown two interceptions — both to the Las Vega Raiders — in comparison to his 30 touchdowns. The Chiefs are also 10-1 and lead the AFC West.

Hill is also reaping the benefits with his own standout season. The two-time All-Pro has topped 1,000 receiving yards for the third time and has 13 receiving touchdowns. He also turned in an all-time performance on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, catching 13 passes for 269 receiving yards and three touchdowns.