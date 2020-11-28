Patrick Mahomes Says He Wants to Play Football at 43 Just Like Tom Brady

✖

Patrick Mahomes is looking to be playing in the NFL for a very long time. Earlier this week, the Super Bowl champion talked about facing Tom Brady as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. He said he wants to be like Brady when it comes to playing when he's 43 years old.

"The plan is to still be playing football," Mahomes said to 610 Sports Radio's The Drive when asked when he was going to be doing at 43, which is Brady's age. "So hopefully, I'll be able to be doing that." Mahomes has already won a Super Bowl and an MVP award and hasn't been in the league for five years. He's being looked at as the new face of the NFL, something that Brady has been for the last 20 seasons.

"You want to win as many championships as possible," Mahomes said when asked if being like Brady in terms of his success is his goal. "He's done that for his entire career and he's still playing great football. For me, it's about coming in day in and day out and trying to better myself and find a way to win championships in Kansas City and hopefully, I can win a lot of them. I'll try to catch the amount of titles and championship games he's been in."

The Chiefs believe in Mahomes as they signed him to a 10-year, $503 million contracts in July, the biggest contract in NFL history. Despite only playing in his fourth NFL season, Mahomes has accomplished a lot, winning the Super Bowl last season and winning the MVP award in 2018. Right now, the Chiefs to a 9-1 record and have a three-game lead in the AFC West with six games left in the regular season. Mahomes has thrown for 3,035 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions so far this year.

Mahomes has a long way to go to catch Brady. In his 20-year career, Brady led the Patriots to nine Super Bowl appearances and six Super Bowl wins. He has won the Super Bowl MVP award four times and the NFL MVP award three times. He signed with the Bucs in March, and the team currently has a 7-4 record. In 11 games this year, Brady has thrown for 2,955 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine picks.