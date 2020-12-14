Tristan Thompson's Son Prince Turns 4: 'Daddy Loves You Baby Boy'

✖

Tristan Thompson is preparing for the 2020-21 NBA season with his new team, the Boston Celtics. First off, however, he is marking an important day. Thompson is celebrating the day his son, Prince Oliver, turned 4 years old.

"Happy birthday Princey!!! I’m soo lucky to have you as a son papa. Your heart and soul is pure gold. Your sister is soo lucky to have a big brother like you to watch and protect her. Daddy Loves you baby boy," Thompson wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. He included a series of photos that showed him and his son both posing in a series of photos and making silly faces.

Thompson shares Prince with ex Jordan Craig. She also posted a tribute to their son, which featured them standing in the snowy woods in front of a horse-drawn chariot. "To the most BRILLIANT, Loving & Kind son a Mum could ever ask for..Here’s to another year & many more to come! [the BIG 4]" she wrote in the caption of her birthday post.

Once the birthday celebrations come to an end, Thompson will try to help the Boston Celtics win an NBA title. He signed a two-year, $19 million contract during the offseason, sending him to the Eastern Conference team, and then he became a US citizen. Now Thompson will kick off his 10th year in the NBA while playing for an iconic franchise.

Once news surfaced that he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers, Thompson delivered a message to the franchise that drafted him. He thanked the fans and the organization alike and said that he will forever cherish his time with the team. Thompson also reminisced about the playoff success that the team experienced.

"Cleveland, what a ride it has been," Thompson tweeted on Nov. 30. "From the first day of my career that I arrived in Cleveland, as a 19 year old kid from Canada, I have received nothing but love and support from the entire city. Cleveland will forever be embedded in my heart and I will always cherish the countless amount of memories I’ve made over the last 10 seasons.

"From getting drafted, to 4 straight Finals appearances, to winning the 2016 NBA Championship and bringing a well-deserved ring to the city of Cleveland," Thompson continued. "I’d like to thank everyone in Cleveland who was a part of my journey including everyone who works at the Q that helped make my family feel at home every game. The grit and toughness that I developed playing for a city like Cleveland will forever be instilled in me."