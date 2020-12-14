Khloe Kardashian Fans Come to Her Defense After She Responds to Tristan Thompson's Photo With Son

✖

Khloe Kardashian has built up quite the supportive fan base over the years, and they came out to back her up after some social media users called her out for a comment she left underneath one of Tristan Thompson’s Instagram posts. The NBA star put together a special post to celebrate his four-year-old son’s birthday. The 29-year-old’s son, Prince, is shared with his ex, Jordan Craig.

Kardashian left a comment underneath the post, simply putting six heart emojis. That set off many of Thompson’s followers who fired back at the reality star for her response. One user wrote, “Let him [be] with his son without [you].” Others told her not to get involved with his post celebrating another woman’s child. Kardashian’s supporters, though, quickly shot back to defend her honor. Many pointed out that Prince has grown to be a part of her life, while others said she showed love to Thompson and his son. As for what the basketball star wrote in his caption, he called himself “lucky” to be the father of Prince, “Your heart and soul is pure gold.”

The drama that facilitated appears to be all for naught. The two have reportedly gotten back together in some capacity as Us Weekly reported the two had found their way back to one another. As seen on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and through media reports, the two worked on their relationship after their split in February of 2019. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the two seemed to have gotten back together, particularly when Kardashian had contracted the virus and Thompson was active in parenting their 2-year-old daughter, True, during her recovery and time in quarantine while in her bedroom.

As for Thompson, he recently switched teams during the NBA offseason, going from Cleveland to Boston. He had spent the first eight years of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers before signing a two-year, $19 million contract to join the Celtics this offseason. A late signing, Thompson is said to be still working into game shape as the team’s head coach explained that he might miss the Celtics’ season opener on Dec. 23 due to a tweaked hamstring. After his signing was announced, members of the Kardashian family shared their excitement for him, including Khloe Kardashian, who showed that she and True received a special gift basket from the team filled with team apparel and a teddy bear for their daughter.