Tristan Thompson Becomes US Citizen After Boston Celtics Deal

Tristan Thompson signed a two-year, $19 million contract with the Boston Celtics at the start of free agency, making his departure from the Cleveland Cavaliers official. Days later, he celebrated another major milestone — the Canadian citizen has become an American.

The Twitter account for the USCIS Western Region posted a photo on Tuesday that showed Thompson becoming a U.S. citizen. The NBA player held his right hand in the air and took the required oath. Thompson also released a statement through the organization and said that he is now "living the American dream." Now that the process is behind him, he will focus on helping the Boston Celtics return to the postseason after the team lost to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

“I came to the US on a student visa and have always had big dreams. I’m now truly living the American dream.” Congrats on reaching your goals @RealTristan13! Best of luck with the @NBA #Celtics as a #NewUSCitizen! pic.twitter.com/kr9drxTco7 — USCIS Media - Western Region (@USCISMediaWest) November 24, 2020

Born in Toronto, Canada, Thompson moved to the United States in 2009 in order to attend the University of Texas on a student visa. He spent one year with the team before declaring for the NBA Draft. The Cavaliers drafted him fourth overall in 2011, kickstarting a nine-year tenure with the team.

When news surfaced that Thompson will join another team for the 2020-21 season, fans asked questions about Khloe Kardashian. The couple started dating in 2016 but split after cheating allegations surfaced. They reunited in August after spending months in quarantine together due to COVID-19. Now Kardashian will reportedly work with Thompson to make the relationship successful as he heads to another franchise.

"It is always a worry that Tristan can go back to his old ways, especially once he’s on the road and working again, but they have spent so much time trying to heal from past wrongdoings, so this isn’t her main focus at this point," a source told Us Weekly. "She wants to move on and eliminate that chapter from their lives, but not forget about it at the same time."

Kim Kardashian also showed her support for Thompson after news surfaced about his deal. She posted a photo of him on her Instagram Stories and expressed excitement. "Congrats [Tristan]. Boston here we come!!!" Kim wrote in her post. Rob Kardashian also sent a congratulatory message to Thompson on his Instagram Stories, adding a simple message of "LET'S GO."