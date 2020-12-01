Tristan Thompson Says Farewell to Cleveland After Signing With Boston

✖

Tristan Thompson's tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers came to an end when he signed a two-year contract with the Boston Celtics. He will now try to help the Eastern Conference win a championship, but he is first saying goodbye to the city of Cleveland. Thompson let the fans know that he will forever remember them even while wearing a different jersey.

"Cleveland, what a ride it has been," Thompson tweeted on Monday. "From the first day of my career that I arrived in Cleveland, as a 19 year old kid from Canada, I have received nothing but love and support from the entire city. Cleveland will forever be embedded in my heart and I will always cherish the countless amount of memories I’ve made over the last 10 seasons.

"From getting drafted, to 4 straight Finals appearances, to winning the 2016 NBA Championship and bringing a well-deserved ring to the city of Cleveland," Thompson continued. "I’d like to thank everyone in Cleveland who was a part of my journey including everyone who works at the Q that helped make my family feel at home every game. The grit and toughness that I developed playing for a city like Cleveland will forever be instilled in me"

With his message to the Cavaliers over, Thompson turned his attention to his new destination. He expressed his excitement about joining the Celtics and then said that he is ready to put in the work with his new teammates. "To the city of Boston! To say it’s an honor to wear the green and white is an understatement! I can’t wait to get to work!!!! [clover emoji] nation!!!!" he tweeted.

Questions originally surfaced about Thompson's future with the Cavaliers when the team acquired Andre Drummond in a February trade. The two big men played five games together prior to the COVID-19-prompted shutdown on March 11. Drummond holds a player option for the upcoming season and will have the inside track to the starting job in Cleveland now that Thompson is heading to Boston.

While Thompson is heading to a new city, he will remain a fan-favorite in Cleveland due to what he accomplished in his career. He partnered with LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love and Jr Smith among others and won the Eastern Conference. The team reached the NBA Finals and faced off with the Golden State Warriors, ultimately securing the title in game seven of the series.