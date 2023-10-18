Travis Kelce Speaks out on 'Pushing' Taylor Swift's Security Guard

Travis Kelce is setting the record straight on an incident that happened with him and Taylor Swift's security guard. On the New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end addressed the video that showed him moving past a security guard so he could open the door for the "22" singer during their recent date in New York City. Kelce's brother, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce, asked Travis if he received "any pushback from the actual security guards about pushing them out of the way."

"Pushing them out of the way?" Travis replied, per E! News. "I didn't push him. I placed my hand on the gentleman's back to let him know I was behind him. If I would've pushed him, he probably would've turned around and tased me." Jason then teased his brother, saying he sounded guilty of pushing the security guard.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive at the #SNL Afterparty in New York City. pic.twitter.com/LACAuhyCvD — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 16, 2023

"'Good sir, can you excuse me? I need to get the door, sorry. Thank you,'" Travis said. "'I'm right behind you. Don't want to startle you. I know it's your job to keep crazy people away. And if you just randomly get pushed in the back while standing in front of a door, that could probably be a little alarming.'"

The two-time Super Bowl champion tight end went on to say he wanted to make sure Swift was safe. "I feel like whenever I'm on a date, I'm always having the sense of like I'm a man in the situation. I'm, like, protective, yeah, for sure," Kelce said. "You always kinda have that feeling or that self-awareness, I guess."

Kelce and Swift were spotted together on Oct.14 as they made their way to the Saturday Night Live after-party following their cameos on the show. The two were also seen out for dinner at the Waverly Inn restaurant the following night. It was reported that Kelce and Swift were going to spend the weekend together since Kelce didn't have a game to play on Sunday. The Chiefs played the Denver Broncos on Thursday night and won 19-8 to improve to 5-1 on the year. Swift attended the game, and Kelce had a strong performance, catching nine passes for 124 yards.