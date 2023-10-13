Taylor Swift Attends Latest Chiefs Game With Martha Kelce Amid Travis Kelce Romance Frenzy

Taylor Swift is back on the gridiron for the Chiefs' mid-week match-up, getting close to mama Kelce in the process.

After taking last week off, Taylor Swift has returned to Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on Denver on Thursday Night Football. That means the Prime streaming fans got a chance to see the pop star and soak up the benefits.

According to PEOPLE, Swift had a personal escort as she entered the stadium's locker room club around two hours before the game kicked off. Kelce called his life at the moment "chaos" while insisting he loved it in a pre-game interview. "I embrace it," he said. "Coming into this building you've got to be able to shut off . . . you give yourself the 100 percent focus for this job."

Taylor Swift in the house for TNF 🙌 #DENvsKC pic.twitter.com/Swf7x9SuGf — NFL (@NFL) October 12, 2023

Swift was sidled up to Kelce's mother at kickoff, and the two seemed to be getting a bit closer compared to how fans felt about the relationship earlier this week. Some fans felt that Martha Kelce's comments on Swift weren't as loving and full of awe as they expected. This is nothing new, so it's nice to see everybody just rolling with the punches.

The Eras superstar has attended three games after tonight, surprising lots of people by showing up at Arrowhead's suite on Sept. 24 to take in the Chiefs win over the Bears. She then brought a lot of her squad with her when the team hit New York at MetLife Stadium to take on the Jets. Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and a few other big names were in attendance with Swift.

She is also getting somewhat closer to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany. The pair can be seen celebrating an early bit of success on the field in a video that's sure to please Chiefs fans even more.

The football game follows the premiere of Swift's Eras Tour movie that's set to enter theaters for some surprise box office competition. Judging from her effect on the crowds and the fact that she "shut down" the Grove shopping center in LA, according to TMZ.

Swift's arrival might've had a bit of an influence on the game on the field too. Travis Kelce was initially listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, but that was soon wiped out before the game. Did Swift manifest it? No. But planting that seed is fun.