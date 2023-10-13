Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Spend Weekend Together, According to Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are ready to enjoy a long weekend. According to TMZ, the rumored couple will spend the entire weekend together. This comes after Kelce helped the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos on Thursday night, a game Swift attended. And because of that, Kelce has the weekend off and is expected to spend that time with the "Shake if Off' singer.

TMZ says it's unclear if Swift and the Chiefs tight end will stay in Kansas City for the weekend, or if they will go out of town. But with Kelce having the weekend off and Swift not returning to the stage until Nov. 9 in Argentina, they can go wherever they want.

On Thursday night, Swift was seen at the game with Kelce's parents and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Swift has attended three Chiefs games this year, and the NFL has made sure that Swift is seen consistently. On the New Heights podcast, Kelce said the league is going overboard with the Swift coverage.

"I think it's fun when they show who all is at the game," Kelce said. "I think it brings a little more to the atmosphere, it brings a little more to what you're watching. But at the same time, I think – they're overdoing it a little bit. Especially my situation. I think they're just trying to have fun with it."

After Swift appeared at the Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game in September, Kelce opened up about the attention he was getting for his relationship with the 12-time Grammy Award winner. "I know that I brought all this attention to me, I'm the one that did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn't get to meet Taylor," he said. "You miss 100% shots you don't take, baby. What's real is that it is my personal life. I want to respect both of our lives. She's not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season doing other guys' shows like the [Pat] McAfee show and any other show I go on from here on out."