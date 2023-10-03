NFL Fans Groan After NBC Repeatedly Shows Taylor Swift During Chiefs vs. Jets

Taylor Swift took over the NFL again as she attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey Sunday night. The game was nationally televised on NBC, and the network did not shy away from showing Swift when it could. The Swift appearance led to big ratings for NBC as the game was watched by 27 million viewers, making it the most-watched Sunday program since the Super Bowl aired on Fox in February, according to NBC Sports.

Swift was at the game to support her rumored boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Before the game, NBC created a "Taylor Made for Sunday Night" promo, and it was viewed eight million times. As the game was being played, the female viewership increased, specifically among teenage girls as it spiked 53 percent from the season-to-date average for the first three weeks of Sunday Night Football.

This is the second consecutive week Swift attended a Chiefs game. Last week, the 12-time Grammy Award winner was at Arrowhead Stadium to see the Chiefs take on the Bears. The NFL loves the attention Swift is bringing, but there are a good amount of NFL fans who are ready to move on from the "Shake It Off" singer.