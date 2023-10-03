NFL Fans Groan After NBC Repeatedly Shows Taylor Swift During Chiefs vs. Jets

Taylor Swift is not getting a lot of love from some NFL fans.

By Brian Jones

Taylor Swift took over the NFL again as she attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey Sunday night. The game was nationally televised on NBC, and the network did not shy away from showing Swift when it could. The Swift appearance led to big ratings for NBC as the game was watched by 27 million viewers, making it the most-watched Sunday program since the Super Bowl aired on Fox in February, according to NBC Sports.

Swift was at the game to support her rumored boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Before the game, NBC created a "Taylor Made for Sunday Night" promo, and it was viewed eight million times. As the game was being played, the female viewership increased, specifically among teenage girls as it spiked 53 percent from the season-to-date average for the first three weeks of Sunday Night Football.

This is the second consecutive week Swift attended a Chiefs game. Last week, the 12-time Grammy Award winner was at Arrowhead Stadium to see the Chiefs take on the Bears. The NFL loves the attention Swift is bringing, but there are a good amount of NFL fans who are ready to move on from the "Shake It Off" singer. 

One fan wrote: "Is this her first time out in public or something everyone acting like shes never been outside of her house ever. should we give her a reward for going out."

Another fan said: "I can't wait until everyone stops talking about this."

One social media user wrote: "Please don't bore us with the Taylor Swift hype. We know she's dating Kelce we know she's there. We don't need to see her clapping every time he does something."

One person asked: "So what? Does anyone REALLY care that she's at the game?"

One social media user said: "Aaron Rodgers is at the game but NBC SPORTS is more focused on a singer in a luxury box."

A fan wrote: "Holy s— NBC please stop showing Taylor swift. NO ONE CARES."

And this person wrote: "Whatever the line was for NBC showing Taylor Swift on the [Sunday Night Football] telecast, it has to have hit the over already."

