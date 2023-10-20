Travis Kelce Reportedly Plans to Visit Taylor Swift on International Leg of Her Tour

The romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift seems to be growing by the minute. According to Entertainment Tonight, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is planning to be with Swift when she starts her international tour dates, which kick off in November. A source told the outlet that Kelce and Swift are fully committed to the relationship.

"Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future. Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her," the source explained. "Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can."

Swift will start the international leg of her Eras Tour on Nov. 9 when she will be in Buenos Aires, Argentina for three shows. This works for Kelce as the Chiefs have a bye week following their game against the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 5. This means he will have the opportunity to be with Swift at the start of the tour.

With Kelce dating Swift, he's taking action when it comes to his privacy. Entertainment Tonight has reported that the two-time Super Bowl champion purchased a new home as his current house was accessible to the public. There were rumors that Kelce and Swift were buying a house together, but Entertainment Tonight says the rumors are false.

Kelce supporting Swift on tour comes after Swift attended three Chiefs games to cheer on Kelce. While speaking with NFL reporter Taylor Rooks on Thursday Night Football, Kelce said he enjoys spending time with Swift. "I embrace it," he stated. "I love the chaos. Knowing everybody is looking at the Kansas City Chiefs, and then you add in all the madness that's happening out here in the world, and it's a whole bunch of fun for me right now."

This past weekend, Kelce and Swift spent the weekend together as they were in New York to make cameo appearances on Saturday Night Live. People on social media poke fun and Kelce for "pushing" Swift's security guard as she exited the car. "I didn't push him. I placed my hand on the gentleman's back to let him know I was behind him," Kelce said on the New Heights podcast. "If I would've pushed him he probably would've turned around and tased me."