Tom Hanks to 'Sell' Hot Dogs at Oakland A's Games

Tom Hanks is going back to his old stomping grounds during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Oakland A's recently announced the two-time Academy Award-winning actor is lending his voice to "sell" hot dogs. Fans will be able to hear his voice as well see a cutout of him in a red-and-white striped vest during games. Hanks worked as a vendor for the A's when he was 14 years old.

Last year, Hanks talked about his experience working as a vendor on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I went down to sell peanuts and soda, and thinking it would be like in a TV show where you saw the young kid trying to make a thing," Hanks said via SFGate.com. "Well, first of all, I got robbed twice. Note to self: Hide those wads of cash. Don't be walking with a wad of cash in your pocket. Then, I came across professional vendors, who did not like the fact kids were there."

Life is like a box of... popcorn. 🍿 East Bay's own @tomhanks is reprising one of his first roles as a Coliseum vendor! See if you can hear him mixed in with the crowd noise during tonight's #OpeningDay broadcast.#RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/o84TzuTLiX — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 24, 2020

Fans are not allowed to attend MLB games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hanks knows all about the coronavirus as he and his wife Rita Wilson contracted it in March, which was around the same time the major sports leagues either suspended the season or put the season on hold. Both have fully recovered from the virus.

"Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better," Hanks wrote on Twitter back in March. "Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone - You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts... this, too, shall pass. We can figure it out. Hanx." Along with working for the A's, Hanks continues to say busty with his film career. Earlier this month, Hanks' latest film Greyhound was released on Apple TV+ and features Stephen Graham and Elisabeth Shue. On Christmas, Hanks will star in a western drama called News of the World.