Tom Hanks Gives Major Update Following Coronavirus Diagnosis 2 Weeks After First Symptoms

Tom Hanks shared some good news on Twitter late Sunday, two weeks after he and Rita Wilson were diagnosed with the coronavirus. Hanks said the two “feel better” and offered some inspiring words for his fans around the world. The couple were diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, while visiting Australia, where Hanks was starting work on an Elvis Presley biopic.

“Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better,” Hanks wrote. “Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone – You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts… this, too, shall pass. We can figure it out. Hanx.”

Hanks, 63, and Wilson, 63, were among the first celebrities to come forward with a positive coronavirus diagnosis. Hanks shared the news on March 11, confirming the two felt symptoms of COVID-19 before they were tested. The two were then quarantined at a Queensland hospital for five days. They have since been quarantined at their Australian home.

“Hello, folks. [Wilson] and I are down here in Australia,” Hanks wrote on March 11. “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Since then, Hanks and Wilson provided several updates while being isolated. Hanks most recent update came on March 17, when he said the only bad news for him was Wilson’s superior Gin Rummy skills.

“One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs,” he wrote. “Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch.”

As for Wilson, her most recent post came on Sunday. She shared a clip of herself rapping Naughty by Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray,” and told fans she was being driven “stir crazy” by quarantine.

Since Hanks and Wilson went public with their diagnosis, several other celebrities have tested positive for COVID-19. Idris Elba, Andy Cohen, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Dae Kim and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are just a few of the famous names tested for the illness.

There are more than 335,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the world, according to John Hopkins University. On Sunday, the U.S. passed 33,000 cases and 400 deaths.

