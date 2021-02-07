Tom Brady Would Earn Massive Bonus for Super Bowl Win

✖

Sunday evening, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off with the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LV, which is free to watch online this year. Winning would give the veteran quarterback his seventh ring, as well as a massive bonus. Brady can walk away from Sunday's game with a quick $500,000.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, this bonus is only the latest in a series of playoff incentives in Brady's contract. He signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Buccaneers during the offseason. This deal also included nearly $3 million in incentives. Brady has already pocketed $1.75 million in playoff performance incentives by leading the Buccaneers to a berth in Super Bowl LV, but winning would increase this total yet again.

Brady earned $500,000 for making it to the playoffs after leading the Buccaneers to an 11-5 record. He added another $250,000 for beating the Washington Football Team in the wild-card round of the playoffs and another $500,000 for beating the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round. Brady capped off the playoffs by earning $500,000 with a victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship.

The veteran QB has found success during these games, throwing for a combined seven touchdowns. Though he added three interceptions during the NFC Championship. Now Brady will look to perform even better on Sunday during Super Bowl LV.

Defeating the Chiefs will not be a simple task considering the talent on Steve Spagnuolo's defense. This unit features several big names in Tyrann Mathieu, Frank Clark, Chris Jones, and Daniel Sorenson. Spagnuolo also has experience against Brady in the Big Game. He was the defensive coordinator for the 2007 New York Giants team that famously disrupted Brady's quest for a perfect 19-0 season in Super Bowl XLII.

"That game is one of my least favorite football memories," Brady told reporters last week. "[...]I think Spags runs a great scheme, and I think he really caters to the strength of his players. I think his schemes evolve different times that I've played him ... over the last, I don't know, 13, 14 years.

"I know he's gonna have those guys ready to go," Brady continued. "They'll be prepared. They've got a lot of great players on that defense, a lot of veterans, a lot of guys who really understand football. Obviously, the moment's not too big for those guys. ... It's gonna be pretty tough."

Brady and the Buccaneers will face off with the Chiefs during Super Bowl LV. CBS will broadcast the game at 6:30 p.m. ET with Tony Romo and Jim Nantz calling the action from the booth. Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, and Jay Feely will work as sideline reporters.

