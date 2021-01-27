Tom Brady Considered Changing Jersey Number to 7 for 7th Super Bowl Title

✖

Tom Brady was able to keep jersey number 12 when he signed a two-year deal with the Tamp Bay Buccaneers last year. However, he came close to switching to No. 7 for a very interesting reason. Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht spoke to NBC Sports' Peter King on Football Morning in America and explained Brady was looking to wear No. 7, which has to do with the Super Bow (which is free to watch online this year).

"After we talked and we knew [Brady was going to sign], I said, 'Hey, there's one other thing here," Licht said. "It's a small thing, but maybe a big thing. We have a No. 12 on our team and he's pretty good — Chris Godwin. What are you thinking about that?'" Licht said, recalling his conversation with Brady. "He said, 'Oh, he's a great player. I'm not going to take his number. You know what number I'm thinking of? I'm thinking of taking maybe No. 7. Is that available?'" Licht asked Brady wanted he wanted to pick No. 7, which Brady responded, "Go after that 7th Super Bowl."

It looks like Brady was right as he will be playing in his 10th Super Bowl. But this will be the first time he will play in the big game without wearing a Patriots uniform. With the addition of Brady, the Bucs were able to turn things around in 2020 after going 7-9 and missing the playoffs 2019. When Brady signed with the Bucs, wide receiver Chris Godwin was wearing No. 12 but switched to No. 14 so Brady can keep his old number.

"Obviously, if he doesn't want it, or if he's not making a big deal out of it, I'm definitely going to keep it. We'll see how that goes," Godwin said in March, as reported by Sporting News. "I think just out of respect for what he's done, what he's accomplished, just kind of the career he's built for himself, you have to lean into that respect."

In order for Brady to win his seventh Super Bowl, the Bucs will have to defeat the defending Super Bowl Champions - the Kansas City Chiefs. Led by last year's Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs finished the season with the best record in the NFL (14-2). And dating back the last year, Kansas City has won the last five postseason games.