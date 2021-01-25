Tom Brady Reportedly Earns $500,000 Bonus With Win Over Packers in NFC Championship

✖

Tom Brady had a very good Sunday. Along with leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Green Bay Packers to win the NFC Championship, Brady also earned a very nice bonus. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brady cashed in on a $500,000 contract incentive after beating the Packers 31-26 to reach his 10th Super Bowl. He can make another $500,000 if the Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7.

Schefter also reported that Brady has already collected $1.25 million in incentives during the Bucs postseason run. He earned $500,000 for making it to the playoffs, $250,000 for beating the Washington Football Team in the wild-card round of the playoffs and another $500,000 for beating the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round last week. And with Brady leading the Bucs to the Super Bowl, he becomes the fourth player in NFL history to lead two different franchises to the big game.

"It's been fun just being here, and I had a great time in New England, as well," Brady said Friday. "I've had a great 21 years. I'm a very blessed and lucky guy. The fact that I'm still playing football, for me, is a blessing." In Sunday's game, Brady got off to a hot start but struggled in the second half. He finished the night with 280 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. The Bucs defense was able to do enough to slow down the high-powered Packers offense, and the team will play in their first Super Bowl since 2002.

"We were at 7-5 seven games ago, not feeling great. We felt like we needed to find our rhythm. We played four games down the stretch the last quarter of the season, and then after that, it was just all bonus," Brady said after the game, as reported by ESPN. "The guys came through. Everyone stepped up to the challenge. ... It takes everybody, and everybody plays a role. I'm just so proud of this whole team and blessed to be a part of it."

Brady signed a two-year deal with the Bucs in March of last year. The move was made after spending 20 years with the New England Patriots. During his time in New England, Brady led the Patriots to six Super Bowls wins while winning the Super Bowl MVP award four times.