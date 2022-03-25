Tom Brady ‘Working on’ Trade out of Buccaneers, According to Report

Could we see Tom Brady playing for a new NFL team before the start of the 2022 season? According to Boston sports insider Dale Arnold, Tom Brady could be looking to play for the Miami Dolphins next year. In a tweet, Arnold said he “would not be surprised” if Brady doesn’t play in Tampa next season. He then wrote, “Try a little further South,” indicating that the Dolphins were Brady’s team of choice.

Arnold then told WEEI’s Merloni & Fauria that both parties are “working on it.” Arnold was first to report Brady joining the Buccaneers is a done deal, so he could be onto something when it comes to Brady in Miami. Earlier in the offseason, Pro Football Talk reported that the Dolphins were interested in landing Brady and former New Orleans Saints Sean Payton, but that plan was put on hold due to the racial discrimination lawsuit from former Dolphins Brian Flores following his dismissal.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic debunked the report, saying, “There’s nothing happening between Tom Brady and the Dolphins, according to a source. (He’s also been recruiting free agents to the Bucs, which feels relevant here.) Carry on.” Earlier this month, Brady revealed he is returning to the NFL after announcing his retirement in early February.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote on Twitter. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

If the Dolphins land Brady, it would be the second-biggest offseason move for the team. This week, the Dolphins made a big trade with the Kansas City Chiefs and acquired wide receiver Tyreek Hill. In the trade, Miami gave up a 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a 2023 sixth-round pick. The Dolphins also signed Hill to a four-year, $120 million contract extension with $72.2 million guaranteed. For this, year’s draft, the Dolphins are tied with the Las Vegas Raiders with the fewest draft picks at five. But the Dolphins have an extra first-round pick next year due to a trade they made with the San Francisco 49ers last year.