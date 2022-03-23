Super Bowl Champion Wide Receiver Traded in Blockbuster Deal

A superstar wide receiver who won a Super Bowl as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs has a new NFL home. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five different draft picks, including a first-rounder this year. The Chiefs will also receive a second and fourth-round pick in 2022, and a fourth and sixth-round pick in 2023, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Along with being traded to the Dolphins, Hill, 28, will receive a new contract. He is set to sign a four-year, $120 million extension that averaged $30 million per year, with $72.2 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid wide reliever in NFL history. The Chiefs and Hill reportedly couldn’t agree to a new contract, which led to Hill seeking a trade. It was first reported the New York Jets were in the running to land Hill, but the South Georgia native wanted to play in Miami.

Videos by PopCulture.com

BREAKING: Tyreek Hill is being traded to the Dolphins for five draft picks including a 2022 1st and 2nd Round, via @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/x6BnNrraH5 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) March 23, 2022

The Chiefs knew there was a chance Hill wasn’t going to be with the team in 2022, leading to them signing former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Chiefs are bringing in former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a visit. The loss of Hill is big for the Chiefs, but with them getting an extra first-round pick, getting another wide receiver shouldn’t be a big issue.

Hill was selected by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He was selected to the All-Pro First team after returning three punts for touchdowns. He also caught six touchdown passes and rushed for three scores. His best season was in 2018 when he caught 87 passes for 1,479 yards and 15 touchdowns. In his career, Hill has been named to the All-Pro First Team three times, the All-Pro Second Team in 2018, the Pro Bowl six times and is a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team. He helped the Chiefs win the Super Bowl during the 2019 season.

“When I first came into the league, a lot of people was like, ‘Oh, he’s just another fast guy,’” Hill said during a preseason interview with Mitch Holthus and Matt McMullen, per Sportscasting. “So I took it to heart and thought, ‘I’m going to be different.’ I wanted to be different from any other speedy guy. I wanted to be able to block, to make tough grabs, to be able to run every route on the route tree. I worked my butt off each and every offseason to grow as a player in every aspect of the game.”