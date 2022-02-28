NFL Team Considered Bringing in Tom Brady as Owner, Sean Payton as Coach

One NFL team was ready to make two big moves for the 2022 season. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Miami Dolphins were looking to bring in Tom Brady as a minority owner. They also considered bringing in Sean Payton as their head coach, as mentioned by CBS Sports.

Brady announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this month, but he hasn’t filled out his papers yet, which is likely why the Dolphins haven’t gone after the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Brady is still on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster but could be placed on the reserve/retired list on June 2. After that date, Brady’s $32 million dead cap money can be spread out over two seasons.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” Brady said in his retirement announcement. “I have loved my NFL career, and not it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Payton resigned from the New Orleans Saints after the 2021 season after being the team’s head coach since 2006. During that time, Payton led the Saints to the NFC Championship game three times and won a Super Bowl in 2009. Payton’s resignation comes one year after Saints quarterback Drew Brees retired from the NFL. The Saints reportedly declined the request to talk to Payton to become their head coach. Instead, Miami hired Mike McDaniel.

“When you make a decision like this, you spend time with your loved ones, you spend time with your family,” Payton said in January. “I have a daughter who’s out west in media trying to become what many of you are, and a son is in college, my wife Skylene, who we’ve been together for many years, 10 years, and got married last June. And I have confided in those guys quite a bit. And talked about these decisions quite a bit. And, and I appreciate them. And they’ve been extremely just good listeners. Because ultimately, we all want happiness for our friends. We want happiness and health for our friends and family. Those are the two things I think about maybe as I’ve grown older.”