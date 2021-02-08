Chiefs Favored to Win Super Bowl 2022 Over Buccaneers and Packers

✖

The Kansas City Chiefs may have lost Super Bowl LV to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, but it doesn't mean their Super Bowl window is closing. Draftkings (as reported by Bleacher Report ) recently released its odds for Super Bowl 2022, and the Chiefs are favored to win the game (+500), which will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The Buccaneers have the next best odds (+900) while the Green Bay Packers, who lost to the Bucs in the NFC Championship game, are right there with Tom Brady and company (+900). The Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams have the next-best odds.

The Chiefs struggled against the Bucs in the Super Bowl, scoring only nine points in the loss. But what the team has done since Mahomes became the starting quarterback in 2018 makes them a Super Bowl contender each year. In Mahomes' first year, the Chiefs reached the AFC Championship game only to lose to Brady and the New England Patriots. In 2019, the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, and Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP. Mahomes believes this team has the ability to come back stronger next season.

"When we kind of joined together, we knew it wasn't always going to be successful and you weren't going to be able to win a thousand championships in a row," Mahomes said after Sunday's loss. "We knew we were going to go through times like this and adversity and I think the best thing about it is the guys that have leadership ability to be even better next year. Obviously, we didn't end the season the way we wanted to. We can learn from that, we can learn from the successes we had during the season and at the end of the day we have to come into this next year with blank slate and try to find a way to get back to the Super Bowl again."

The Chiefs will have some key players returning for the 2021 season but could lose a few due to free agency. Wide receiver Sammy Watkin's contract expires next month, and it's the same story for cornerback Bashaud Breeland and defensive end Alex Okafor. Mahomes signed a 10-year, $503 million contract extension last year, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid is under contract for another five seasons.