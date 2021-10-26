Tom Brady Takes Another Dig at Chicago Bears After Latest Win

Tom Brady has no chill when it comes to beating his opponents. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took down the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Brady posted a video on social media to share his thoughts on the victory. And at the end of the video, the song “Love Sosa” by Chief Keef begins playing as Brady shows highlights of the Buccaneers 38-3 win.

“What a game yesterday! The defense gave up 3 points, the o-line played great, the running backs were on fire, Mike [Evans] had three [touchdowns],” Brady says in the video as “Love Sosa” intro begins playing. “We’re 6-1, headed to New Orleans on Halloween night. It’s gonna be a huge game and it’s gonna be a great week. Let’s go!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CVd5-LQADDn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

It’s fitting for Brady to use “Love Sosa” in the video since Chief Keef is a Chicago native. And the interesting thing about this is times comes one week after Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told Bears that he “owns” them after scoring the game-sealing touchdown at Soldier Field. When Brady heard Rodgers comment, he sent a message to him.

“I wanted to say congrats to Aaron Rodgers,” Brady said. “Obviously I know he’s a great quarterback, but I guess he’s now a shareholder of the Bears … I saw a clip of him really enthusiastically telling the crowd how happy he is to own Soldier Field. And that’s really great stuff. He owns the Bucks now. Part owner of Soldier Field. So he’s got a great career beyond football.”

In Sunday’s game, Brady threw for 211 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Buccaneers to their sixth win of the year. The game was memorable for Brady as he threw his 600th career touchdown pass, making him the first player in NFL history to reach that mark.

“So many guys played great tonight,” Brady said after the game, per the team’s official website. “The running backs played great, the line played phenomenal, anytime you have almost 200 yards rushing. The defense was incredible. The receivers did a good job. I just wish I had a couple better throws, but other than that but other than that it was a great win.”