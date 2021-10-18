Aaron Rodgers Taunts Bears Fans at Soldier Field After Scoring Packers’ Game-Sealing Touchdown

Aaron Rodgers didn’t hold anything back when he was talking to Chicago Bears fans. On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers quarterback scored on a six-yard run against the Bears at Soldier Field in the fourth quarter to secure the team’s fifth victory of the season. And after Rodgers celebrated the touchdown, Fox TV cameras showed Rodgers using choice words towards Bears fans.

“All my f—ing life, I own you,” Rodgers shouted while being congratulated by his teammates. “I still own you. I still own you.” When Rodgers spoke to reporters after the game, he said he remembers doing his trademark “Discount Doublecheck” celebration but doesn’t recall what he said to the fans at Soldier Field.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Aaron Rodgers just screamed “I STILL OWN YOU!” at Bears fans after a TD pic.twitter.com/GjHZ8I0S7e — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 17, 2021

“I looked up in the stands and in the front row all I saw was a woman giving me the double bird,” Rodgers said. “So I’m not sure exactly what came out of my mouth next.” But Rodgers isn’t wrong when talking about “owning” the Bears. In his career, Rodgers has won 22 games against Chicago, including the playoffs. ESPN notes that Rodgers’ 22-5 record against the Bears is the third-best winning percentage (.815) by a quarterback against a single opponent since 1950, with a minimum of 25 starts.

“Listen, all I can say is: A lot of stuff gets said on the field that nobody ever hears,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “It’s one of those moments of competition where things get said and … I don’t know what Aaron said about it, I’m sure you guys asked him. … Again, it’s a competitive game, and I think that’s one of those moments where you see the competitor in Aaron come out.”

When Bears coach Matt Nagy heard about Rodgers’ comments, he didn’t seem too worried about it. “I just think for us we worry about what we do,” Nagy said. “I didn’t see any of that or anything like that. For me my biggest thing right now is whatever we can do to get better and win every game, including Green Bay, we need to do it.” Sunday’s win for the Packers puts them at 5-1 on the year. They are off to a good start but also have the same record at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens Los Angeles Rams, while the Arizona Cardinals are the lone undefeated team in the NFL at 6-0.