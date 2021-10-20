Tom Brady Reacts to Aaron Rodgers ‘I Still Own You’ Comment to Bears Fans

When Aaron Rodgers said “I still own you” to Chicago Bears fans on Sunday, it had the entire NFL talking. One of the notable NFL stars who has weighed in on the comments is Tom Brady who sent a message to Rodgers on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday. And in the process, Brady took a shot at another NFL team.

“I wanted to say congrats to Aaron Rodgers,” Brady said, per CBS Sports. “Obviously I know he’s a great quarterback, but I guess he’s now a shareholder of the Bears … I saw a clip of him really enthusiastically telling the crowd how happy he is to own Soldier Field. And that’s really great stuff. He owns the Bucks now. Part owner of Soldier Field. So he’s got a great career beyond football.”

Brady was then asked if he owns the Buffalo Bills as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has posted a 32-3 career record against them. Brady responded, “Not yet,” but did have something very interesting to say about another team in the state of New York. “Oh, no,” Brady responded. “I’ll just take the color green. I don’t need the Jets. I’ll just own the color green. I think that’s a little bit better.” Brady is likely referring to the New York Jets as he has posted a 30-8 record against them.

It’s safe to say that Rodgers and Brady are “owners” of a few NFL teams. On Tuesday, Rodgers talked about the comment he made and said he has no regrets. “I get down to my knee and I look up, and all I could see and hear was obscenities, and I don’t know, spur of the moment, it hit my mind,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I talked about the blacking out idea; the blacking out is just things happened that are not planned. I didn’t plan on telling the crowd that I owned them. I think, based on the statistical reference of my career winning percentage down there and against them, definitely our teams have done good things. I know I used ‘I’ a few times, but I do think it’s a ‘we’ thing.”

Rodgers has posted a 21-5 record against the Bears since becoming the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback in 2008. He also defeated the Bears in the one playoff meeting, which was the NFC Championship game in 2011 (2010 season). Rodgers’ comment came after scoring the game-sealing touchdown against Bears late in the fourth quarter.