Tom Brady Makes Statement About Family Life Amid Reports of Marriage Issues

Amid the ongoing reports of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen facing marital issues, the NFL’s star quarterback is speaking out. The seven-time Super Bowl champ opened up over the current news about his family as he prepped for his 23rd season with the league ahead of this past week’s kickoff. While appearing on the Let’s Go! podcast with Jim Gray, Brady didn’t directly address the reports but did speak out on the issues of balancing football and family life, alluding many to believe he was making a blanket correlation.

“You can’t stop your life even though sports is happening,” Brady told Gray, per Yahoo Sports. “Even though I’m playing in my 23rd year, I have a freshman in high school that is playing football, too. I have a 12-year-old that is going through his life. I have a 9-year-old that is going through her life and I have parents, and I have a lot of things that are really important, off-field pursuits and goals that you’re trying to maximize as well.”

It has since been reported that Bündchen is allegedly mad at Brady for returning for another season after announcing his retirement in February. The couple has two children — Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. Brady also has a 15-year-old son named Jack from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan. On the podcast, Brady explained why he decided to play another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I just felt like I had a little left, and I want to give it a shot,” Brady said. “I owed it to my teammates and our great coaches and our whole organization.” Brady signed with the Buccaneers in 2020 after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. He led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in 2020 and followed it up with an NFC South championship in 2021. The Buccaneers came up short of reaching the Super Bowl last season, losing to the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Brady also talked about being ranked as the No. 1 player in the NFL, which was voted by his teammates and players from all teams in the league. “Obviously, it is very flattering any time you get recognition from your peers. It’s a very cool thing,” Brady said, per the New York Post. “I’ll look back on a lot of accomplishments and feel very privileged and blessed to play for a long period of time. But I’ve always felt these are ultimate team awards.”