Tom Brady Fans Sound off After NFL Says Buccaneers Deal Is Official

Tom Brady didn’t wait too long to find his new team after revealing on Tuesday morning that he would not be returning to the New England Patriots. The six-time Super Bowl champion is set to ink a massive deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when free agents are officially allowed to sign on Wednesday.

By signing with the Buccaneers, Brady will be saying goodbye to a fan base and a city he starred in for 20 years. His impact on the New England area was felt shortly after his announcement as social media was buzzing in the wake of his news. There were even houses in Boston hanging his jersey on their windows to honor his legacy. As the news of his agreement with Tampa Bay came out, many NFL fans were stunned to see him pick the NFC South team.

The Buccaneers now will become a Super Bowl favorite due to their latest addition. He will join a team that’s strength lies in its offensive firepower, which includes a pair of Pro Bowl receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and a budding star in tight end O.J. Howard. Brady will also be under the tutelage of longtime NFL head coach and two-time Coach of the Year, Bruce Arians.

Thank You, Tom

Before fans could begin imagining what the new-look Tampa Bay team will look like, many Patriots fans wanted to take a minute to thank Brady for all he did for them. After all, he brought six titles to the organization and took them to nine Super Bowls.

Brady’s legacy will forever live on in New England even after his departure.

A Home Super Bowl?

A few astute fans pointed out an interesting tidbit. This year’s Super Bowl will be played in Raymond James Stadium, otherwise known as the home of the Buccaneers. With Brady’s incredible track record for making the postseason and taking his team to a Super Bowl, there’s a chance at seeing history.

The Buccaneers could be the first team to have a home Super Bowl. The championship is always held on a neutral field and has yet to have that year’s city represented in the game.

A Major Upgrade

There’s certainly not many quarterbacks like Brady. Even at 43-years-old and having a less than stellar season in 2019, Brady’s addition to the Buccaneers is a major upgrade over Jameis Winston. The former first round pick never panned out.

Despite putting up some big numbers, Winston led the league in turnovers, tossing 30 interceptions. Brady typically is among the league leaders in fewest turnovers, a stark contrast.

Best Weapons Ever?

Despite all of his turnovers, Winston did manage to have some huge numbers in this offense thanks to the knowledge of Bruce Arians and the trio of weapons in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and O.J. Howard. This ensemble may very well be the best that Brady has ever had to work with.

Prior to this, Brady’s best cast came in the days he had Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski. There was also 2007 when he and Randy Moss put up historic numbers before falling short of a perfect season. This year’s Tampa Bay team could be something special.

Chris Godwin and Mike Evans after hearing Brady’s coming to the Bucs. pic.twitter.com/6XSpen9GNl — RichyRichThicc (@richyrichthicc) March 18, 2020

Who Will Wear No. 12?

As for Godwin, he will certainly surrender his No. 12 jersey. After all, Brady made that number iconic during his tenure in New England. Still, though, many fans are wondering whether or not Godwin will give it up easy or ask for something in return.

Typically, when a player trades numbers with another, there’s some sort of “transaction.” This could be something fun like a watch or something customized for the player. In this case, many on Twitter think Godwin just needs to ensure he gets all of the redzone targets for Brady.

What number is Tom Brady going to be wearing for the @Buccaneers ?



Will Chris Godwin give Brady #12?#NFL — Justin Trombino (@Trombino20) March 17, 2020

Hall of Fame QBs Doing Battle

With Brady changing conferences, he will forgo his battles with Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and instead enter a much stronger league in terms of quarterback play. When it comes to the playoffs, he’ll encounter the likes of Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. In his own division, he will get to face a future Hall of Fame passer in New Orleans Saints quarterback, Drew Brees.

Many fans are excited to see these two duke it out multiple times a season.

I truly think Tom Brady came to the NFC South JUST to play Drew Brees two times a year. — K Dot (@Hellomynameis_b) March 18, 2020

