Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marital Issues Revealed in New Report

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are reportedly going through some challenges. Page Six reported that Bündchen left the country due to the fights she was having with Brady. And now, RadarOnline.com released a report about how the two "are in an icy phase right now."

"They run hot and cold; she is the boss and has tantrums from time to time when she's displeased … just about anything really," a source told Radar. Another insider who is reportedly close to the couple said they often fight and then makeup quickly. The reason for the issues is Brady's decision to return to the NFL after announcing his retirement in February.

"They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind," the source added. "They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind." Brady and Bündchen have not commented on the reports, and it all comes as Brady returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being away from the team for 11 days. Last weekend, the star quarterback spoke to reporters and was asked why he took a significant amount of time away from the team.

"It's all personal. Everyone's got different situations they're dealing with," Brady said last Saturday. "We all have really unique challenges to our life. I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s— going on. Just gotta try to figure out life the best you can. It's a continuous process."

Earlier this year, Brady spoke to PEOPLE about spending time with Gisele and their two children. "I have an amazing wife who's always looking out for our kids, always looking out for our family," Brady said. "She's a good influence on me. She's been a great influence on me for a long time. She's just a great woman. ...We're basically together almost the whole six weeks [before training camp], which is nice for us because it's a big task, going into football season." Brady and Bündchen got married in 2009 and have two kids — Benjamin, 12 and Vivian, 9. The couple began dating in December 2006. Brady also has a 15-year-old son named Jack whom he shares with actress Bridget Moynahan.