NFL Ranks the 10 Best Players Heading Into 2022 Season

The 2022 NFL season begins this week, and fans now know who are the best players heading into the year. Recently, the NFL players voted on the 100 best players in the league, and the top 10 list has some familiar faces. And as strong as the top 10 list is, the players who are ranked 11-20 are no slouches either. Just missing on being ranked among the 10 best players in the league is defensive end Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns. He's living up to the high expectations, posting 16 sacks last year.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry comes into the list at No. 12. Despite missing more than half the season with an injury, Henry rushed for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2020, Henry rushed for 2,27 yards and 17 touchdowns, putting him in a position to be called the best RB in the league.

And there there's Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen who has a chance to lead the team to a Super Bowl this year, Allen threw for 2,407 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2021. All three are worthy of being in the top 10, but these are the players that made the cut.