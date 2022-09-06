NFL Ranks the 10 Best Players Heading Into 2022 Season
The 2022 NFL season begins this week, and fans now know who are the best players heading into the year. Recently, the NFL players voted on the 100 best players in the league, and the top 10 list has some familiar faces. And as strong as the top 10 list is, the players who are ranked 11-20 are no slouches either. Just missing on being ranked among the 10 best players in the league is defensive end Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns. He's living up to the high expectations, posting 16 sacks last year.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry comes into the list at No. 12. Despite missing more than half the season with an injury, Henry rushed for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2020, Henry rushed for 2,27 yards and 17 touchdowns, putting him in a position to be called the best RB in the league.
And there there's Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen who has a chance to lead the team to a Super Bowl this year, Allen threw for 2,407 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2021. All three are worthy of being in the top 10, but these are the players that made the cut.
1. QB Tom Brady - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady might be 45 years old but is still getting the job done after throwing for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns last year. This is the fourth time since 2011 that Brady has been named the best NFL player by the players in the league.
2. DL Aaron Donald - Los Angeles Rams
One could make the argument that Aaron Donald is the No. 1 player in the NFL. He helped the Rams win the Super Bowl last season after recording 12.5 sacks along with 84 tackles and 19 tackles for loss.
3. QB Aaron Rodgers - Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers has won the last two MVP awards but wants another Super Bowl title before he retires. Overall Rodger's won the MVP award four times and is the second player in NFL history to reach that mark.
4. WR Cooper Kupp - Los Angeles Rams
Cooper Kupp had a magical season in 2021 leading the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16). The numbers earned him the Offensive Player of the Year award and votes for MVP.
5. RB Jonathan Taylor - Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor led the NFL in rushing last year with 1,811 yards and 20 total touchdowns. His productive 2021 season led to him being named to the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro First Team.
6. OLB T.J. Watt - Pittsburgh Steelers
T.J. Watt was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 after tying the NFL single-season record for sacks (22.5). He's only been with the Steelers for five seasons and already ranks fifth on the Steelers' all-time sack list with 72.
Rest of the Field
7. WR Davante Adams – Las Vegas Raiders
8. QB Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs (ranked No. 1 last year)
9. CB Jalen Ramsey – Los Angeles Rams
10. TE Travis Kelce – Kansas City Chiefs