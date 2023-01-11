Tom Brady Speaks out on Aaron Rodgers Retirement Speculation

Aaron Rodgers sparked retirement speculation when he told Detroit Lions player Jameson Williams he's going to keep his jersey instead of exchanging it with him after the Lions beat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. But is Rodgers really going to announce his retirement this offseason or will he return to the Packers next year? Tom Brady spoke about Rodgers' retirement speculation on the Let's Go! podcast and said he can come back strong in 2023.

"I think the important thing is the day after the season, and I made this mistake, is not to decide the future," Brady said. "Aaron, in my belief, is spectacular. He can obviously continue to play and he has all the ability in the world to do that. And there's a lot of other things that come into play and he'll make that decision when it's right for him. And everyone should give him the time and space to do it."

Brady was also joined by Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young who loves how honest Rodgers has been about his career. "I love his, honestly, he's been completely honest and open and vulnerable over the last few years," he said. "It's amazing to hear him speak. I mean, people can love or hate it but it's open. … When you're the best at something in the world one day and then you leave the game and the next day you're not that anymore, and you find out, you know what, I'm not actually even good at anything else."

Brady knows what Rodgers is going through. In February 2022, Brady announced his retirement before announcing his unretirement a month later. Brady and the Tampa Bay Bay Buccaneers are currently getting ready to face the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the playoffs, but once the season ends for the Buccaneers, Brady will have the decision to make as he will be a free agent.

Rodgers is still under contract with the Packers as he signed a three-year extension last year. And when it comes down to it, Rodgers returning makes the most sense as he will get $60 million guaranteed in 2023, according to Pro Football Talk. Rodgers finished the 2022 season with 3,695 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and led the Packers to an 8-9 record. It's the fourth time the Packers missed the playoffs since Rodgers became the starting quarterback in 2008.