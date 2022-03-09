Aaron Rodgers Breaks Silence on Reports of Signing New Contract With Packers

Aaron Rodgers wanted to set the record straight about reports of him signing a record-breaking contract with the Green Bay Packers. The superstar quarterback took to Twitter to reveal he is returning to the Packers for the 2022 season. However, Rodgers also said he has not signed a new contract.

“Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the [Packers] next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I ‘signed,’” Rodgers wrote. “I’m very excited to be back.”

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network was the first to report that Rodgers agreed to a four-year deal worth $200 million which included $153 million guaranteed. But that was disputed by Pat McAfee as he said the terms of the deal are “not accurate.” As mentioned by Yahoo Sports, McAfee was getting his information from Rodgers.

While the details of the contract are up in the air, Rodgers confirmed he is returning to Green Bay and not being traded to the Denver Broncos or retiring from the NFL. The contract Rodgers does sign will likely be a big one to get the team under the salary cap. For the 2022 season, Rodgers has a cap hit of $46.6 million, according to Spotrac. With a contract extension, the cap hit for Rodgers will go down which will free up much-needed salary cap space for the Packers.

With Rodgers back with the Packers, a Super Bowl is on the mind of players and fans. In the last three seasons, the Packers have won 13 games and been one of the top seeds in the playoffs. And despite falling short in the playoffs during that span, the Packers’ best chance of returning to championship glory is having Rodgers under center.

Rodgers was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Packers in 2005 but became the starting QB in 2008. He led the team to a Super Bowl win during the 2010 season and has played in a total of five NFC Championship games. Rodgers also has won four NFL MVP awards which is the second-most in league history. He and Tom Brady are the two quarterbacks selected to the 2010s All-Decade Team.