Aaron Rodgers Sparks Retirement Speculation After Jersey Comment
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers lost to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, which means they will not be taking part in the playoffs this year. And as Rodgers was walking off the field, Lions player Jameson Williams asked the star quarterback if he could have his jersey. Rodgers said he's "gonna hold on to this one," which led to people speculating if Rodgers is about to announce his retirement.
"At some point, the carousel comes to a stop and it's time to get off, and I think you kind of know when that is," Rodgers said Sunday, per ESPN. "And that's what needs to be contemplated. Is it time? Also, what's the organization doing? That's part of it, as well. But the competitive fire is always going to be there. I don't think that ever goes away. Sometimes it gets transferred, I think, to other things that might not ever fill that large void. But like I said, I feel good about what I've accomplished in this league and wouldn't have any regrets walking away. But I got to see what it feels like once I get away from this." Here's a look at fans talking about Rodgers possibly retiring from football.
Jameson Williams asked Aaron Rodgers for his jersey after the game.
Aaron's response: “I’m gonna hold on to this one.”
Let the speculation begin...pic.twitter.com/zU6CmcCfV3— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2023
One Twitter user said: "He's coming to Atlanta for a 1 year deal to lift the Brett Farve curse during the Vick saga."
The Money is Right
Aaron Rodgers says he could hypothetically retire knowing he’s guaranteed $58.3 million if he returns:
“Money is energy, and I have made a ton of it and I’m very thankful for this organization, the generational wealth that they’ve offered me.”— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 9, 2023
One person responded: "So maybe give some of that money back to the front office can pay for the veteran help the offense needs. As it stands the only help coming will be via the draft next year unless they do a fire sale with current vets and cut a bunch of them."
The Conversation Has Begun
Let the will Aaron Rodgers retire or leave the Packers rumors begin for the 3rd year in a row.— Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) January 9, 2023
One person responded: "Well the way he told a Lions player, 'I'll hold onto this one' regarding his jersey during a potential jersey swap, and Rodgers walking down the tunnel hugging Jones...felt different."
Lions Retired Rodgers?
No way the Lions just made Aaron Rodgers retire. #OnePride— Spencer Raxter (@Spenmorax) January 9, 2023
One fan said: "If he does, not only will it be said that the lions retired him, but his last throw of his career was an interception."
Rodgers to the Jets?
Aaron Rodgers is going to retire and then come back and play for the New York Jets. No other Green Bay QB has done this before.— Mark Kastner (@mkstnr) January 9, 2023
One person suggested: "Aaron Rodgers is gonna retire and become a Newsmax contributor."
Immunized Shot
Didn't care much about the outcome, but I'm glad the Packers lost. The annual tradition of @AaronRodgers12 whining and sulking in spite of having a pretty decent overall roster is unbearable to watch. Just retire, 12. #lionsvspackers #SNF #Rodgers— Dakshay Panchmatiya (@dpanch9) January 9, 2023
One Twitter user said: "Didn't care much about the outcome, but I'm glad the Packers lost. The annual tradition of [Aaron Rodgers] whining and sulking in spite of having a pretty decent overall roster is unbearable to watch. Just retire, 12."
WWE Enters the Chat
My dad says he wants Aaron Rodgers to make the playoffs so eventually he and Tom Brady could play in “A Loser Must Retire” Game. This is not the WWE. 😂— Farrah Yvette (@farrah_yvette) January 4, 2023
And this person tweeted: "Can we all agree to just ignore Aaron Rodgers when he does his inevitable 'will he or won't he retire' act for the next 6 months??"