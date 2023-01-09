Aaron Rodgers Sparks Retirement Speculation After Jersey Comment

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers lost to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, which means they will not be taking part in the playoffs this year. And as Rodgers was walking off the field, Lions player Jameson Williams asked the star quarterback if he could have his jersey. Rodgers said he's "gonna hold on to this one," which led to people speculating if Rodgers is about to announce his retirement.

"At some point, the carousel comes to a stop and it's time to get off, and I think you kind of know when that is," Rodgers said Sunday, per ESPN. "And that's what needs to be contemplated. Is it time? Also, what's the organization doing? That's part of it, as well. But the competitive fire is always going to be there. I don't think that ever goes away. Sometimes it gets transferred, I think, to other things that might not ever fill that large void. But like I said, I feel good about what I've accomplished in this league and wouldn't have any regrets walking away. But I got to see what it feels like once I get away from this." Here's a look at fans talking about Rodgers possibly retiring from football.