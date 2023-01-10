Is Aaron Rodgers Retiring?

Aaron Rodgers will not be taking part in the playoffs this year as the Green Bay Packers were eliminated from playoff contention when they lost to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night. And based on the way he acted after the game, such as saying he wanted to hold onto his jersey after a Lions player asked for it, Sunday could be the last time Rodgers will wear a Packers uniform. But does this mean he will retire from the NFL?

Rodgers has made no decision as of this writing. When he spoke to reporters after the game on Sunday, Rodgers said he will take some time before he makes a move on his future with the Packers and the NFL. "It's a feeling," Rodgers said, per the Packers' official website. "Do I feel like I have anything left to prove to myself? Do I want to go back and gear up for another grind? Or is it time? Is it time to step away? Is it time for another voice to be leading this team?

"I think I need to get away and contemplate those things. Those are real to me. I have a lot of pride in what I've accomplished in this league but I'm also a realist and I understand where we're at as a team. We're a young team, there could be some changes with some of the older guys and it could be time to step away. But I could take some time and say hell no, man, I need to get back out there and go on another run. But I'll have to see what it feels like once I'm away from it."

The interesting thing is Rodgers contemplated retirement before the 2021 season because he was frustrated with some front-office decisions. Rodgers decided to stay and ended up winning his fourth MVP award as well as leading the Packers to the divisional round of the playoffs. In 2022, Rodgers took a step back as he threw for 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The TD total is the lowest since the 2019 season, and the interception total is the highest since the 2010 season.

Rodgers could try to play another year or two to try to win another Super Bowl and solidify his legacy. But he has nothing to prove as he's a four-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl winner, and Super Bowl MVP along with being a member of the 2010s All-Deade Team. The Pro Football Hall of Fame is calling Rodgers' name, but the Packers won't turn him down if he wants to play at least one more season.