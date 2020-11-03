Watch Tom Brady Slam His Helmet Repeatedly During Game Against Giants

✖

Tom Brady was able to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their sixth win of the season on Monday night but was frustrated with how things were going in the early stages of the game. In the second quarter of the Bucs game against the New York Giants, Brady was sacked by Leonard Williams, which forced the Bucs to punt. When Brady got to the sidelines, he banged his helmet on the ground twice before sitting on the bench.

The Bucs got off to a slow start as they were down 14-6 at halftime. Brady got things going in the second half, throwing a touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski in the third quarter and another one to Mike Evans in the fourth to take the lead. After the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians explained why his team struggled in the first and second quarter.

“We didn’t find energy fast enough, we got hit in the mouth," Arians said as reported by ESPN. "And credit [Giants coach] Joe Judge -- he had his team ready and they played their tails off -- but we made enough plays to win the game and never apologize for winning. I thought we were very slow to start offensively. Defensively, I don’t like to see people run the ball on us. But we made the plays that counted."

The Bucs are now 6-2 and in second place in the NFC. And as they enter the second half of the season, the offense will get a big boost with the addition of Antonio Brown who signed with the team last month. On Brady's weekly show on Westwood One Radio, he talked about welcoming Brown to Tampa.

“He’s just getting settled, and l know he's looking for places, Brady said via Yahoo Sports. "It’s nice to have him around. It’s a big transition for him moving across the state not knowing anyone. I’m just trying to be a good teammate and help somebody out." Brown played with Brady in one game last year as a member of the New England Patriots and caught four passes for 56 yards and one touchdown. He was cut from the team due to sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations. In July, the NFL announced Brown is suspended for the first eight weeks of the year.