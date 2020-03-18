Colin Cowherd Says Tom Brady Will Sign With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It looks like Tom Brady has found his new NFL team. FS1 host Colin Cowherd announced on his radio show Tuesday morning saying Brady will sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This comes shortly after Brady announced he’s not returning to the New England Patriots. “He has made a decision,” Cowherd said, via TMZ… “I am told Tampa is the choice and he will sign tomorrow.”

Brady has been a member of the Patriots for 20 years and he led the team to nine Super Bowl appearances with six Super Bowl wins. Cowherd went on to say his source is not on the football side of things, but it’s someone close to Brady on the business side.

“It is a source of wealth and celebrity connected to sports that knows Tom,” Cowherd said.

Cowherd is the only reporter/insider/host to report Brady signing with the Buccaneers as he reportedly has not made a decision. However, the team is interested in him. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bucs and the Los Angeles Chargers have made contract offers to Brady. The details of the offers are unknown but Brady could be making at least $30 million per season.

On Tuesday morning, Brady announced that his time in New England was over and he thanked the Patriots and fans for their support over the years.

“Our team has always set a great standard in pro sports and I know it will continue to do just that,” he said. “Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments. I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and every one of you, and to have the memories we’ve created together.”

In the long note, Brady also thanked the community for treating the California native like one of their own.

“My children were born and raised here and you always embraced this California kid as your own,” he added. I love your commitment and loyalty to your trams and winning for out city means more than you will ever know. I can’t thank you enough for the support of our team.”

If Brady does sign with the Bucs, he will join a team that has a lot of talent, especially on defense as they are led by linebacker Shaquil Barrett who led the NFL in sacks with 19.5. The team also has wide receiver Mike Evans who has recorded at least 1,000 yards in each of his six seasons.