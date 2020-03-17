Tom Brady Reportedly Not Decided on Where He Will Play Next Following Patriots Exit

Tom Brady has turned the NFL upside down after announcing he's not returning to the New England Patriots next season. Now the question which team will sign the six-time Super Bowl champion? According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Brady has not made a decision on his next destination yet. He will officially be a free agent on Wednesday and he can sign with any team he wants.

"Despite today's proclamation that he would not be returning to New England, Tom Brady has not made a decision on where he will play next season and he will be exploring his options, per a league source," Schefter wrote on Twitter.

The market for Brady isn't as big as many expected and it the reason for that could be his age (43). However, that doesn't mean teams won't be fighting for the four-time Super Bowl MVP winner. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Chargers made offers to Brady. Rapoport said the teams offered Brady $30 million per season but it's uncertain if the contract was for two years or more.

If Brady were to sign with the Chargers, he would be close to home since he was born and raised in the San Francisco area. The Chargers are looking for a new starting QB as they announced earlier this year they are moving on from Philip Rivers. However, if Brady wants to win another Super Bowl, joining the Bucs will give him the best chance.

Tampa Bay finished the 2019 season with a 7-9 record last year and a lot of their inconsistencies had to do with their quarterback Jameis Winston. He threw for over 5,000 yards and 33 touchdowns, but he also threw 30 interceptions including a pick-six on the final play of the season which led to a loss. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said that the team can win without Winston under center.

"Another quarterback? Oh, yeah. [If] we can win with this one, we can definitely win with another one too," he said back in December per ESPN. "We're going to have this defense."

The Bucs have playmakers on both sides of the football including WR Mike Evans and LB Shaquil Barrett who led the NFL in sacks with 19.5. Ultimately, it will all depend on where Brady feels the most comfortable, but no matter where he signs, fans will have a hard time seeing him in a different uniform.