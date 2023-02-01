Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo With Ex Bridget Moynahan and Son Jack After Retirement News

Tom Brady is showing love to his family as he retires from the NFL. On Wednesday morning, the former NFL quarterback went to his Instagram Story to share photos of his family and his football career. And in one of the stories, Brady posts a photo of himself with his ex Bridget Moynahan and their 15-year-old son Jack. The photo (that can be seen here) shows Brady and the Blue Bloods star wearing gray button-down shirts while Jack is standing in between them. Brady is wearing white pants while Moynahan is wearing black. Jack is seen wearing a white button-down shirt with tan joggers.

Now that Brady is retired, he can spend more time with his family. Back in October, Brady talked about Jack on the Let's Go! podcast and said he enjoys watching his son play football. "I think one of the great highlights of my life is watching him play and him grow and develop, and my kids in general, too," Brady said. "So I love watching him kind of dig deep and especially [play] team sports."

Brady went on to say he never thought his son would follow in his football since he showed interest in other activities. "Getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me," he added. "And I don't give a s— how well he does. I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends. And, you know, the camaraderie at a young age." Brady also gave a nod to his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen in his Instagram Story. The two got divorced in October after 13 years of marriage and share two children — Benjamin 13, and Vivian 10.

Brady's retirement announcement comes exactly one year after he retired from the NFL for the first time. However, that only lasted for over a month as he announced he was going to play another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It's not a big surprise to see Brady call it quits since he's coming off arguably the worst season of his career when it comes to winning. The Buccaneers finished the season with an 8-9 record, the first time Brady suffered a losing season as a starting QB. But he has done enough winning his career, though, appearing in 10 Super Bowls and earning seven Super Bowl championships.