Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement Included a Nod to Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady annoucned his retirement from the NFL (again), and the announcement included a nod to his ex-wife. The 45-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram Story to post a series of photos of his playing career and his family. A couple of photos include his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and their two kids — Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. Brady also shared photos of his oldest son, 15-year-old John, whom he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

Brady and Bündchen announced their divorce in October after being married for 13 years. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady said in a statement at the time. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Bündchen also released a statement about the divorce. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children who I love with all my heart, she said. "We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

Despite no longer being with Bündchen, Brady knows how big a role she played in his career. During their marriage, Brady played in five Super Bowls and won four of them. Overall, Brady played in 10 Super Bowls and won seven championships. He also was named Super Bowl MVP five times and won the NFL MVP award three times.

Thank you, guys, so much, to every single one of you for supporting me," Brady said in his retirement announcement video. "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."