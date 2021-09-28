NBC’s Promo of Tom Brady’s Return to New England Features Adele, and Social Media Has Mixed Thoughts

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots on Sunday night, and it’s considered one of the most anticipated games in NFL history. And in order to get fans ready for the matchup, NBC released a promo that featured the Adele song “Hello.”

While NBC is looking to get fans emotional before the game, Brady’s focus is on winning and nothing else. “I’m not going to necessarily reminisce,” Brady said, on the podcast Let’s Go! this week.”I don’t think this is the moment for that. I’ll have plenty of opportunities to reminisce about my football career — none of it, none of which I really care to do right now because I’m so much in the moment. I’m not going to be thinking about 20 years of history. I’m going to be thinking about one night of football, a Sunday night game coming off a really tough loss.”

Brady spent his first 20 seasons with the Patriots before signing with the Buccaneers in March 2020. In his first season with the Buccaneers, Brady led the team to a Super Bowl win. Here’s a look at fans reacting to the promo.

Here’s a look at the promo. One person wrote: “Amen!We won’t see the likes of Brady again anytime soonJust glad we are getting to live this real time. Just like I’m so glad I grew up when the Beatles were putting out their masterpieces in the 1960s. Enjoy!”

Another person wrote: “I honestly never thought I would see Brady walk into Foxboro as a ‘visitor’, and that alone has my heart. I don’t know how I’m going to make it through this week, and I already regret not taking Monday off.”

Another Twitter user wrote: “That Brady/Belichick commercial with Adele was incredible.” It was one of the more interesting commercials NBC has done for Sunday Night Football.

A fan said: “Whoever thought of this needs to be moved to the SNL writing team. I guffawed and I never guffaw.”

One social media user said: “The Adele promo for Tom Brady’s return to New England might be the most overly dramatic sports promo I’ve ever seen.”

One fan revealed: “The ad I just saw during the game for Tom Brady’s return to New England to play against them and not for them, featuring Adele’s ‘Hello,’ is proof that men are too emotional.”

And this fan Tweeted: “Wow so Adele is the soundtrack to the TB vs NE Game or the [Tom Brady] bowl next week? Sheeeesh… they are going to have a field day previewing this game this entire week.”