‘Good Morning Football’ Host Kyle Brandt Reveals Which NFL Game Will Be ‘Super Bowl 55 and a Half’ (Exclusive)

Super Bowl LV saw Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to win the title. But very soon, NFL fans will get a Super Bowl-type game without the Lombardi Trophy. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Good Morning Football co-host Kyle Brand who revealed the one thing he’s looking forward to the most this 2021 NFL season: Brady going back to New England to take on Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

“The biggest regular-season game of all time,” Brandt told PopCulture. “I’m calling it Super Bowl 55 and 1/2. Week 4. Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots. And the world is going to stand still to see Brady go back in that stadium where all those banners hang and all those number 12 jerseys are there, and they will play the game, and no matter who wins, there will be a moment when Tom Brady and Bill Belichick meet in the middle of the field for, I don’t know, a handshake? A hug? A shoulder bump? Whatever it’s going to be.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brandt went on to talk about how the coverage for the game will be intense. “There’s going to be 50 photographers deep on all sides,” Brandt explained. “It is going to be one of the most iconic handshakes we have ever seen, and I’m here for it. It’s Super Bowl 55 and 1/2. We’ll get to Super Bowl 56 in LA in February, but as of right now, the one I’m talking about is in Foxborough, Massachusetts week four.”

Brady’s return to New England is going to be huge. According to StubHub, the cheapest ticket for the game is set at $500. And according to TicketIQ, the average price for the game is set at $3,021. Brady’s return to New England will be a Sunday night game and could be the biggest draw for an NFL game in terms of TV ratings.

While Brandt gets ready for the huge NFL contest, he is also gearing up for his podcast 10 Questions. Brandt said Season 3 will start in the next couple of weeks and is still looking for a contestant to get that perfect score.

“We’ve got a few nines,” Brandt said. “Josh Allen of the Bills got a nine. Alex Smith got a nine. We’ve never had a 10. And we are still looking for that 10. And we have some pretty fascinating people who are wildly competitive who are coming on Season 3. That’s the best part of it. It’s not just a podcast where you sit around and chew the fat and talk and tell stories.”