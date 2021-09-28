Tom Brady Speaks out on Returning to New England for Buccaneers vs. Patriots Matchup

Sunday will be a homecoming of sorts for Tom Brady as he will return to New England for one of the biggest regular-season games in NFL history. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the New England Patriots on Sunday night, and it will be the first time that Brady faces his former team. Brady talked about the game on the podcast, Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray and said the focus won’t be looking back on his time with the Patriots.

“I’m not going to necessarily reminisce,” Brady said, per NFL.com. “I don’t think this is the moment for that. I’ll have plenty of opportunities to reminisce about my football career — none of it, none of which I really care to do right now because I’m so much in the moment. I’m not going to be thinking about 20 years of history. I’m going to be thinking about one night of football, a Sunday night game coming off a really tough loss.”

Brady spent his first 20 seasons with the Patriots before signing with the Buccaneers in March 2020. He won six Super Bowls with the Patriots and won one with the Buccaneers last season. According to NFL Research, Brady won 115 games at Gillette Stadium, the most QB wins in a single stadium in league history. And while Brady did a lot for the Patriots, he’s not expecting a warm welcome.

“Well, I wouldn’t expect a homecoming,” Brady said. “I think they’re there to root for their team and their team is the Patriots. And I’ll certainly have a lot of people that cheered for me over the years, I know there’ll probably be, I’ll have a lot of family there and I have a lot of friends that have wanted to go to the game.

“The home crowd at Gillette is a great crowd. And I think they’re going to cheer for their team as I would expect them to. And I think if they know anything about me, they’re going to know that I’m going out there to try to win the football game. So I think they’ll respect that about me. I certainly respect that they’re there to pull for their team and that’s the way sports goes.”