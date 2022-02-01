Tom Brady: New York TV Station Takes Shot and Legendary QB After Announcing Retirement

A television station from New York had some fun with Tom Brady following his retirement announcement. NBC New York went to Twitter to post its story on Brady’s retirement, and in the tweet, the TV station noted that Brady lost two Super Bowls to the New York Giants instead of saying he won seven Super Bowls in his career.

Brady played in 10 Super Bowls in his 22 seasons. Nine of the Super Bowl appearances came when he was a member of the New England Patriots, and he won six titles during that span. The first time Brady lost a Super Bowl was against the New York Giants during the 2007 season when the Patriots went undefeated in regular-season play. They lost to the Giants again during the 2011 season, and in both games Giants quarterback Eli Manning was named Super Bowl MVP.

“Had we won that game — I don’t know, I’m not a big hypothetical guy — but maybe the desire is a little bit different, if you’re looking at silver lining,” Brady said in his docuseries Man in the Arena when talking about the Super Bowl loss in 2007, per NESN. “Maybe the desire to reach that point, maybe I would have been fulfilled — not to stop playing at that time, but I don’t know. Maybe I’d play another seven or eight years, and maybe I’m fulfilled. Maybe not.”

Brady went on to say the 2007 team will always be remembered despite not winning it all. “I still think that it was the best team I ever played on, even though we didn’t win the Super Bowl,” Brady said. “It wasn’t the most accomplished team, but it was probably the best team. It was the best team. It was probably the best team in NFL history. … In my mind, the greatest football team that ever played.”

Brady’s third Super Bowl loss came during the 2017 season when the Patriots fell to the Philadelphia Eagles. And as disappointed Brady is with the three Super Bowl losses he can’t be too mad considering he’s won more Super Bowls than any other franchise in the modern era. Brady left the Patriots in 2020 to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his first season with the Bucs, Brady led the team to their first Super Bowl title in 18 years.