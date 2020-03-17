Tom Brady Sends Message to Patriots Teammates While Announcing Franchise Exit

Tom Brady will be on a different NFL roster this fall as he announced on Tuesday he will not return to the New England Patriots. Brady will officially be a free agent on Wednesday and he’s still weighing his options. When Brady made the announcement of not returning to New England, he also sent a message to his teammates. He started the message by thanking the players, coaches and staff who have had his back since 2000.

“To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick RKK and the Kraft family and the entire organization,” Brady said. “I want to say thank you for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values. I am grateful for all that you have taught me – I have learned from everyone. You have allowed me to maximize my potential and that is all a player can ever hope for.

“Everything we have accomplished brings me joy and the lessons I have learned will carry on with me forever. I couldn’t be the man I am today without the relationships you have allowed me to build with you. I have benefited from all you have given me. I cherished every opportunity I have to be a part of our team, and I love you all for that.”

Brady has been the leader for the Patriots for the last two decades and it will be interesting to see him in a different uniform. However, he knew signing with another team was very possible based on what he had to say about free agency earlier this year.

“I’m open-minded about the process,” Brady said in his weekly interview with Westwood One radio in January. “At the same time, I love playing football and I want to continue to play and do a great job. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead. Whatever the future may bring, I’ll embrace it with open arms.”

Brady leaves the Patriots as one of the best, if not the best quarterback in NFL history. He led the team to nine Super Bowl appearances with six Super Bowl wins and he has been named Super Bowl MVP four times. Brady also is a three-time winner of the NFL MVP award and he’s second in all-time passing yards (74,571) and passing touchdowns (541).