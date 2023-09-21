Tom Brady Reacts to Speculation He Might Replace Aaron Rodgers on New York Jets

When Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles tendon during the New York Jets' season opener against the Buffalo Bills earlier this month, some fans thought the team would call Tom Brady to see if he would come out of retirement again. When Brady was asked about returning to the Jets on the Let's Go podcast, he seemed not too interested in playing again.

"Next question," Brady said, per Entertainment Tonight. "You already know. I love being with you guys on Mondays and I love what we got going." The Jets said Zach Wilson is their quarterback going forward, but the question is can Wilson get the Jets to where they want to go? Rodgers, who spent his first 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, was traded to the Jets so the team could get to the Super Bowl. Brady would be the best option since he's played in 10 Super Bowls and won seven of them.

But even if the Jets wanted to trade for Brady, there is one obstacle they have to overcome. It's been reported that Brady purchased a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, which means he would not be able to play for the Jets. In June, Brady spoke to the Associated Press and explained why he wanted to be a minority owner of the Raiders.

"I grew up in the Bay Area. My favorite team was the 49ers. The team across the bay was the Raiders," Brady explained. "And, you know, they're an iconic NFL franchise. When I look at a lot of the people that have impacted the NFL over a long period of time in the most positive way, (former Raiders owner and GM) Al Davis is one of them. And he's not with us anymore but I've heard incredible stories. And then the opportunity came about to become a minority owner in the Raiders, it was a dream come true for me."

It's likely Brady is not happy Rodgers is out for the rest of the season because he predicted big things for him this season. "Well, it's just, there's a different energy about it. It's a newness," Brady said on the podcast earlier this month, per NFL.com. "It's a fresh start to try to take where you've been, to bring all the good and then not to bring the tough lessons, you know? Because sometimes the tough lessons always remain unless you work through 'em, you know? So it's like you go through a lot of years at one place and there's a lot of, I would say, mental scar tissue, from losses or relationships or certain experiences. Oh, this guy had said this once, or that teammate, or this coach or that general manager."