Tom Brady Makes Big Prediction on Aaron Rodgers in First Season With New York Jets

Tom Brady will be in unfamiliar territory for the 2023 NFL season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback announced his retirement in February, which means he will be watching games from home for the first time since 1999. On this week's episode of the Let's Go! podcast, Jim Gray asked Brady to share his thoughts on the impact Aaron Rodgers will make in his first season with the New York Jets.

"Well, it's just, there's a different energy about it. It's a newness," Brady said, per NFL.com. "It's a fresh start to try to take where you've been, to bring all the good and then not to bring the tough lessons, you know? Because sometimes the tough lessons always remain unless you work through 'em, you know? So it's like you go through a lot of years at one place and there's a lot of, I would say, mental scar tissue, from losses or relationships or certain experiences. Oh, this guy had said this once, or that teammate, or this coach or that general manager."

Brady continued: "Now you go to a new place and you have none of that. So now you can just hopefully bring your best knowing that you probably didn't do everything right where you were, but you tried your best. And now you get to go to a new place with a different type of emotional energy. And I'm excited for him. He'll be invigorated. Looks like he's having a good time up to this year. I know he has been engaged in the offseason, which is always great, and really trying to connect with his teammates. So I'm excited to see what he does. They have a really good team. They have a really good offense. And, you know, Aaron's been, when he's got good receivers, man, it's pretty dangerous. … I think he's gonna have a great year."

The Jets traded for Rodgers in April and are hoping he can make the same impact he did when he was with the Green Bay Packers. In his 15 seasons as the Packers' starting quarterback, Rodgers led the Packers to nine division titles, five NFC Championship game appearances and one Super Bowl win. Rodgers also won the Super Bowl MVP award and the NFL MVP award four times.

Brady played 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and led the team to nine Super Bowl appearances with six Super Bowl wins. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and led the team to a Super Bowl win that same year.