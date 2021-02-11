Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes Reportedly Targeted for 'The Match' Golf Tournament

✖

The rematch between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes might come earlier than next year's Super Bowl. According to TMZ, the organizers behind The Match golf tournament are looking to feature Brady and Mahomes this spring. This comes after Brady teamed up with Phil Mickelson to face Peyton Manning and Tom Brady in The Match II in May 2020. Manning and Woods won the match, but most importantly, the event raised over $20 million for COVID-19 relief.

TMZ says the event is in the early stages of planning, but everyone involved seems optimistic a deal can be done soon, leading to the event being played in late spring. Woods and Mickelson competed in both of the first two events. In The Match III, Mickelson and Charles Barkley defeated Manning and Steph Curry. It's uncertain if Mickelson and Woods will play in the fourth edition.

The news comes nearly one week after Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Brady won his seventh Super Bowl and his first with the Buccaneers. Mahomes was looking to win his second consecutive Super Bowl and be the youngest quarterback in NFL history to win two championships.

"I think they're all special," Brady said when talking about his Super Bowl victories. "This has been an amazing year. We got off to a good start – 7-2 – and then had a little rough stretch where we found our identity. Played a lot better football in December and January. Just really proud of all the guys. Proud of all the coaches and the effort we put in. We knew we were playing a great football team tonight and we got the job done. You want to get this far, you've got to get the job done and we did it."

In his career, Mahomes has lost in the playoffs twice and both times have been against Brady. A rematch on the golf course could interest him, but he's confident the Chiefs can get back to the Super Bowl next year.

"When we kind of joined together, we knew it wasn't always going to be successful and you weren't going to be able to win a thousand championships in a row," Mahomes said after the Super Bowl. "We knew we were going to go through times like this and adversity and I think the best thing about it is the guys that have leadership ability to be even better next year."