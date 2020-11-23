Peyton Manning and Charles Barkley Talk Major Trash Ahead of Charity Golf Tournament, The Match 3

✖

Four athletic greats — Peyton Manning, Charles Barkley, Phil Mickelson and Steph Curry — are set to face off during a charity golf tournament in order to raise money for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The Match 3 doesn't begin until Friday, but two of the competitors are already talking trash. Manning and Barkley have started taking friendly potshots at each other.

The quartet sat down virtually for a Zoom call to discuss the upcoming tournament at Stone Canyon in Oro Valley, Arizona. Barkley started by talking about all of the work he has put in at the Mickelson-owned course in order to remain in contention. However, he quickly shifted and called out Manning's alma mater, Tennessee, due to the struggling football team. "You know, Peyton, I just got to make sure he got my phone number. He texts me all the time, but, since Tennessee hasn't won a game, it's been a few weeks since he texted me," Barkley said.

Peyton didn’t have to do Chuck like that 💀@StephenCurry30, @PhilMickelson, Peyton and Chuck joined Brian Anderson ahead of Friday’s #CapitalOnesTheMatch https://t.co/Em2H6S985W pic.twitter.com/jnXEfN6f2B — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 23, 2020

"That's kind of news to me that Charles has been to Stone Canyon three times," Manning countered. "He hasn't played golf. He's just gone there to eat three times. They have great lunch and dinner service. So, this will be his first time playing the course in the actual match on Friday."

The Match 3 is a continuation of the charity series used to raise money for those in need. Mickelson and Manning competed during The Match 2 back in May, partnering with Tiger Woods and Tom Brady to raise money for COVID-19 relief. Mickelson and Brady failed to achieve victory, but now the professional golfer will get another opportunity when he pairs up with Barkley against Manning and Curry.

"I’m excited to return for the third edition of Capital One’s The Match and get out on the course with these three legendary athletes," Mickelson said in a statement. "While we may need a handicap for Chuck, I’m looking forward to playing with Peyton and Stephen and to help raise money for another important cause."

The Match 3 will take place on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, at 3 p.m. ET. TNT will air the competition while the Bleacher Report app will provide "exclusive live content." Curry and Manning are the early favorites to win, but Barkley already guaranteed that he and Mickelson would win.