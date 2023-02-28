Tom Brady Is Not Pursuing Stand-up Comedy Career, New Report Says

It looks like Tom Brady won't be the next great comedian after all. According to TMZ Sports, the recently retired NFL quarterback is not pursuing a career in stand-up comedy. However, Brady could be entering the comedy world as he's in talks with Netflix to be the center of a roast special with the working title of The Greatest Roast of All Time.

The roast was first announced in May of last year. Brady will reportedly serve as an executive of his own roast as well as a series of future roasts for Netflix. Brady's roast is scheduled to film sometime this year. "We can't wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast," Robbie Praw, Netflix's vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, said in a statement. "In all seriousness, it's a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one's better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady."

Brady also shared his thoughts on being roasted. "To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch … 'I'm just here so I won't get fined,'" Brady said. The report of Brady looking to be a stand-up comedian came from RadarOnline.com, and the outlet said that's the reason he's delaying his start of working on Fox Sports. Brady is currently focusing on his family and will start his Fox Sports gig in 2024.

Brady does have experience in comedy when it comes to movies and TV. He has appeared in the Netflix series Living with Yourself and movies such as Ted 2 and 80 for Brady. When speaking to Entertainment Tonight during the 80 for Brady premiere in January, Brady talked about starring in a movie that's about him and features Hollywood legends Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine that this would be something that I would be doing," the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback said. "I actually had a friend remind me of today, he said, 'Imagine as a NorCal kid thinking you'd go down for a Hollywood premiere with your name on it."