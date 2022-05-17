Tom Brady to Be Roasted in New Netflix Special

✖

Tom Brady is ready to be roasted by Netflix. According to Variety, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is set to be the first subject of a planned series of new Netflix comedy specials called Greatest Roasts of All Time or GROAT. Brady will also serve as an executive producer on his own and future roasts, and his roast will be filmed next year.

"We can't wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast," Robbie Praw, Netflix's vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, said in a statement. "In all seriousness, it's a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one's better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady."

Brady seems ready for the shots coming his way. "To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch … 'I'm just here so I won't get fined,'" Brady said. As Brady gets closer to retiring from the NFL, he is starting to expand his brand. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is working on a new movie that features Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno. Brady also produced his own docuseries on ESPN+ called Man in the Arena, and once he retires, Brady will be the lead NFL analyst for Fox Sports.

Fans thought that Brady was done with playing in the NFL as he retired from the league in February. But in the following month, Brady changed his mind and decided to play at least one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He will be a free agent after the 2022 season, so Brady could retire and move on to the second chapter in his life.

Brady has nothing to prove as a player as he's played in 10 Super Bowls while winning seven of them. He has also been named Super Bowl MVP five times and NFL MVP three times. Brady is also the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards (84,520) and passing touchdowns (624). He's a member of the 2000s All-Decade Team, 2010s All-Decade Team and the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.