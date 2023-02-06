Tom Brady Makes Decision on When He's Starting His Broadcast Career With Fox

Now that Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL, everyone is wondering when he'll start his broadcasting career with Fox Sports. The 45-year-old recently told Colin Cowherd of FS1 that he will begin his new role during the 2024 NFL season. Brady explained why he is taking a year off before joining the Fox Sports team.

"Decompression's important," the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback said, per Deadline. "You're on this crazy treadmill/hamster wheel loving it at the same time. It's a daily fight…For me, I want to be great at what I do. "Talking last week to the people at Fox Sports and the leadership there, [they're going to allow me] to start my Fox opportunity in the fall of 2024."

.@TomBrady tells @ColinCowherd on @FS1 that he will start his broadcast career with FOX in the Fall of 2024. pic.twitter.com/rckDnIVeQO — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 6, 2023

Brady went on to say that he wants to "take some time to really learn, to become great at what I do [and] thinking about the opportunity and make sure I don't rush into anything. I never wanted to let anybody down and I think that's the biggest motivator in what I do."

It was reported that Brady agreed to a 10-year, $372 million contract to be the lead analyst for NFL games on Fox. Currently, Kevin Burkhardt is the lead play-by-play announcer while former NFL tight end Greg Olsen is the lead analyst. The duo became the No. 1 team when Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left to join ESPN's Monday Night Football last year. Before Olsen officially became the No. 1 analyst, PopCulture.com spoke to him about his future with the network.

"I think everyone's still kind of working through a lot of those musical chairs you mentioned with Joe and Troy leaving, how they fill their roles, both with football and then, of course with Joe's role calling the World Series with baseball. So we'll see hopefully here in the near future a lot of these questions and things get cleared up and we'll kind of see how it all sorts out."

Brady concludes an NFL career that is the best in football history. Along with his seven Super Bowl titles, Brady won the Super Bowl MVP award five times and the NFL MVP award three times. He was also named to the Pro Bowl 15 times and is a member of the NFL 2000s and 2010s All-Decade Team.